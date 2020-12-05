In last trading session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) saw 490,900 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.75 trading at $1.56 or 6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.23 Billion. That closing price of CRC’s stock is at a discount of -4.3% from its 52-week high price of $27.9 and is indicating a premium of 58.92% from its 52-week low price of $10.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 200.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 257.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For California Resources Corporation (CRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 2. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $285.1 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $387.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

