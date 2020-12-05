In last trading session, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw 454,265 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.13 trading at $0.48 or 4.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $241.56 Million. That closing price of SSSS’s stock is at a discount of -22.92% from its 52-week high price of $14.91 and is indicating a premium of 70.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 534.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 760.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.12%, in the last five days SSSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $12.76- price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. SuRo Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of 85.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.73% in past 5-day. SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) showed a performance of 41.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SuRo Capital Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +87.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1866.7% in the current quarter and calculating 68% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -43.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $290Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $400Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -30%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.75%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for SuRo Capital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bulldog Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SSSS for having 469.21 Thousand shares of worth $5.09 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates, which was holding about 402.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.36 Million.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 379034 shares of worth $4.11 Million or 1.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $942Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.

