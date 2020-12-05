In last trading session, Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) saw 337,078 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.82 trading at $0.47 or 4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.9 Million. That closing price of KBAL’s stock is at a discount of -84.09% from its 52-week high price of $21.76 and is indicating a premium of 30.71% from its 52-week low price of $8.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 393.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 219.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.14%, in the last five days KBAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $11.84- price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Kimball International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.6% in past 5-day. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) showed a performance of 12.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 667.63 Million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.44% for stock’s current value.

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $140.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $144.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17%

KBAL Dividends

Kimball International, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.17%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.36 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.93%.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 205 institutions for Kimball International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KBAL for having 2.85 Million shares of worth $30.01 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.55 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Total Return Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1009180 shares of worth $10.64 Million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 772.84 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.1% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored