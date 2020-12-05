In last trading session, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) saw 815,054 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.02 or -2.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.06 Million. That closing price of GPL’s stock is at a discount of -28.92% from its 52-week high price of $1.07 and is indicating a premium of 72.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.4%, in the last five days GPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $0.8582 price level, adding 3.64% to its value on the day. Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 62.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.02% in past 5-day. Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) showed a performance of -0.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 106.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +231.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.99% for stock’s current value.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.36 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33% while estimating it to be 3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -458.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for Great Panther Mining Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GPL for having 20Million shares of worth $17.76 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, which was holding about 12.36 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.97 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18929390 shares of worth $15.14 Million or 5.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.53 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.22 Million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored