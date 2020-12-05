In last trading session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw 492,428 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.15 trading at $3.65 or 3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.89 Billion. That closing price of CVAC’s stock is at a discount of -0.5% from its 52-week high price of $106.68 and is indicating a premium of 65.94% from its 52-week low price of $36.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 722.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 564.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CureVac N.V. (CVAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for CureVac N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at CVAC for having 3.9 Million shares of worth $181.38 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 1.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.97 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 610792 shares of worth $28.43 Million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 228.96 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.61 Million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

