In last trading session, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw 299,964 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.8 trading at -$0.26 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $526.37 Million. That closing price of BQ’s stock is at a discount of -79.83% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 30% from its 52-week low price of $4.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 571.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.12 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored