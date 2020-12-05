In last trading session, Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw 424,240 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.49 trading at $4.46 or 18.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $846.46 Million. That closing price of VTOL’s stock is at a discount of -1.79% from its 52-week high price of $29 and is indicating a premium of 87.71% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 153.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 260.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.56%, in the last five days VTOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $29.00- price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Bristow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.3% in past 5-day. Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) showed a performance of 35.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 357.45 Million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +36.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 36.89% for stock’s current value.

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $288.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $286.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -126.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 152 institutions for Bristow Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council is the top institutional holder at VTOL for having 6.67 Million shares of worth $141.82 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 22.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Solus Alternative Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 5.39 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.53 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1446494 shares of worth $30.06 Million or 4.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 970.84 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.63 Million in the company or a holder of 3.27% of company’s stock.

