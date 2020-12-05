In last trading session, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw 340,166 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.26 trading at $1.13 or 2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76 Billion. That closing price of AXNX’s stock is at a discount of -17.71% from its 52-week high price of $52.1 and is indicating a premium of 65.54% from its 52-week low price of $15.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 497.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 572.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.62%, in the last five days AXNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $45.80- price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.34% in past 5-day. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) showed a performance of -14.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.21 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +73.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.75% for stock’s current value.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.71% while that of industry is 2.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.7% in the current quarter and calculating 16.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 714% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.68 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.62 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $9.95 Million and $26.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 258.7% while estimating it to be 27.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -139.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 231 institutions for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AXNX for having 4.69 Million shares of worth $239.37 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.53 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.22 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1000000 shares of worth $51.04 Million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 950Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $48.49 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.

