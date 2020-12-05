In last trading session, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw 494,550 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.16 trading at $0.15 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.1 Million. That closing price of APDN’s stock is at a discount of -128.91% from its 52-week high price of $16.39 and is indicating a premium of 64.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 408.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 184.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days APDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $7.70-7 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) showed a performance of -2.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 442.37 Million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 186.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +193.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 179.33% for stock’s current value.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -8.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.13% while that of industry is 7.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.2% in the current quarter and calculating 63.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -56.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $710Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.35 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.67 Million and $750Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -57.6% while estimating it to be 80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at APDN for having 139.1 Thousand shares of worth $1.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 82.36 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $636.6 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 88084 shares of worth $680.89 Thousand or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.31 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $373.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored