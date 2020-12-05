In last trading session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw 387,427 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at $0.31 or 5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.24 Million. That closing price of PSHG’s stock is at a discount of -44.05% from its 52-week high price of $8.11 and is indicating a premium of 93.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 74.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.83%, in the last five days PSHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $5.84-3 price level, adding 3.6% to its value on the day. Performance Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.6% in past 5-day. Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) showed a performance of 37.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 100.36 Million shares which calculate 73.79 days to cover the short interests.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 16 and November 16, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.52%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Performance Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSHG for having 77.66 Thousand shares of worth $458.17 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 7.15 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.17 Thousand.

