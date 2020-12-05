In last trading session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 597,178 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at $0.01 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.76 Million. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -42.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.3 and is indicating a premium of 54.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 610.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 244.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +374.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 115.52% for stock’s current value.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for BioLineRx Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 1.69 Million shares of worth $2.77 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 768.34 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored