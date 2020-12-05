In last trading session, American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) saw 376,331 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.94 trading at $0.46 or 6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $864.17 Million. That closing price of AFIN’s stock is at a discount of -86.02% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 47.1% from its 52-week low price of $4.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 476.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 521.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.15%, in the last five days AFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $8.06-1 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. American Finance Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.98% in past 5-day. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) showed a performance of 32.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.23 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.14% for stock’s current value.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.51 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $76.23 Million and $74.56 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.3% while estimating it to be 8.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AFIN Dividends

American Finance Trust, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.23%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 253 institutions for American Finance Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AFIN for having 15.15 Million shares of worth $94.97 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.13 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4761532 shares of worth $34.78 Million or 4.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.27 Million in the company or a holder of 2.9% of company’s stock.

