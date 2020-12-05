In last trading session, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) saw 460,887 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.04 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12Million. That closing price of HUSA’s stock is at a discount of -269.77% from its 52-week high price of $6.36 and is indicating a premium of 50% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days HUSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 6.01% to its value on the day. Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -5.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.47% in past 5-day. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) showed a performance of 24.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 405.17 Million shares which calculate 126.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $137.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7894.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $137.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $137.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7894.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7894.19% for stock’s current value.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -904.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Houston American Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at HUSA for having 429.59 Thousand shares of worth $833.4 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, which was holding about 68Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.92 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 28000 shares of worth $54.32 Thousand or 0.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.

