In last trading session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw 328,220 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.15 or 9.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.35 Million. That closing price of CCNC’s stock is at a discount of -132.96% from its 52-week high price of $4.1 and is indicating a premium of 60.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 680.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.63%, in the last five days CCNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $1.84 price level, adding 4.08% to its value on the day. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s shares saw a change of 47.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.95% in past 5-day. Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) showed a performance of -6.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.43 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Code Chain New Continent Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at CCNC for having 1.78 Thousand shares of worth $1.6 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

