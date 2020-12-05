In last trading session, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw 341,682 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at $0.04 or 2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.28 Million. That closing price of KTRA’s stock is at a discount of -40.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 72.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 276.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 447.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 205.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +331.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 115.83% for stock’s current value.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at KTRA for having 171.89 Thousand shares of worth $240.65 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 68.36 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.02 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3600 shares of worth $5.04 Thousand or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

