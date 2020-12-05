In last trading session, K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw 663,771 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.33 trading at $0.35 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $927.5 Million. That closing price of LRN’s stock is at a discount of -136.63% from its 52-week high price of $52.84 and is indicating a premium of 32.56% from its 52-week low price of $15.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 955.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For K12 Inc. (LRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.49 in the current quarter.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.59%, in the last five days LRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $24.26- price level, adding 7.96% to its value on the day. K12 Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.98% in past 5-day. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) showed a performance of -12.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.56 Million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +101.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 92.57% for stock’s current value.

K12 Inc. (LRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that K12 Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 120% while that of industry is 11.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.8% in the current quarter and calculating 40.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $363.68 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $367.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $257.21 Million and $257.15 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.4% while estimating it to be 42.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 276 institutions for K12 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LRN for having 3.44 Million shares of worth $90.63 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 3.33 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.62 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1097105 shares of worth $28.9 Million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $49Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.

