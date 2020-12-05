In last trading session, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) saw 752,945 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28 trading at $0.88 or 3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.3 Billion. That closing price of ALGM’s stock is at a discount of -5.29% from its 52-week high price of $29.48 and is indicating a premium of 40.07% from its 52-week low price of $16.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 704.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.57% for stock’s current value.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.07 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -56.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I and Principal Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 373077 shares of worth $6.83 Million or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 233.6 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.27 Million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.

