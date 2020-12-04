In last trading session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw 2,370,553 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.58 trading at $1.1 or 8.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.09 Billion. That closing price of YALA’s stock is at a discount of -7.34% from its 52-week high price of $15.65 and is indicating a premium of 57.06% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yalla Group Limited (YALA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -24.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -3.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.13% for stock’s current value.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 397.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored