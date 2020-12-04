In recent trading session, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) saw 2,763,400 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.84 trading at $1.35 or 4.58% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $23.02 Billion. That current trading price of WY’s stock is at a discount of -2.4% from its 52-week high price of $31.58 and is indicating a premium of 57.52% from its 52-week low price of $13.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.58%, in the last five days WY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $31.05- price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Weyerhaeuser Company’s shares saw a change of 2.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.73% in past 5-day. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) showed a performance of 8.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.85 Million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.97% for stock’s current value.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Weyerhaeuser Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +25.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 174.36% while that of industry is 21. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1166.7% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.86 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.79 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.55 Billion and $1.73 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.8% while estimating it to be 3.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 29 and February 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.88%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.31%.

