In last trading session, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw 4,936,063 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.81 trading at $1.72 or 9.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $715.12 Million. That closing price of LCA’s stock is at a discount of -8.68% from its 52-week high price of $21.53 and is indicating a premium of 55.48% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.51%, in the last five days LCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $21.53- price level, adding 7.99% to its value on the day. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.61% in past 5-day. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) showed a performance of 60.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 Million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68 institutions for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at LCA for having 1.71 Million shares of worth $24.52 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd, which was holding about 939.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.51 Million.

On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 309644 shares of worth $4.71 Million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 170.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.

