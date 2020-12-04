In last trading session, Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) saw 7,243,654 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.5 trading at $0.86 or 5.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $757.62 Million. That closing price of LGVW’s stock is at a discount of -16.06% from its 52-week high price of $17.99 and is indicating a premium of 39.74% from its 52-week low price of $9.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Longview Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at LGVW for having 2.69 Million shares of worth $26.43 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 2.44 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1560156 shares of worth $15.32 Million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 145.58 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.43 Million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.

