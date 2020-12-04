In last trading session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) saw 1,741,549 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.89 trading at -$0.09 or -2.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $529.86 Million. That closing price of WPRT’s stock is at a discount of -13.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.4 and is indicating a premium of 82.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.26%, in the last five days WPRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $4.40-1 price level, adding 11.59% to its value on the day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 64.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.27% in past 5-day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) showed a performance of 113.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.67 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.73% for stock’s current value.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.31 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $74.33 Million and $61.45 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6.7% while estimating it to be 18.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96 institutions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at WPRT for having 6.27 Million shares of worth $10.22 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pembroke Management, LTD, which was holding about 4.8 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.82 Million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2271533 shares of worth $3.7 Million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 600Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $978Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.

