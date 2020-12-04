In recent trading session, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) saw 4,795,593 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.4 trading at $0.03 or 0.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.96 Billion. That current trading price of VTRS’s stock is at a discount of -32.82% from its 52-week high price of $23.11 and is indicating a premium of 26.72% from its 52-week low price of $12.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viatris Inc. (VTRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.34 in the current quarter.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.05% for stock’s current value.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viatris Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.75% while that of industry is -5.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -4.3% in the current quarter and calculating 5.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.15 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.33 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $3.19 Billion and $2.62 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30% while estimating it to be 65.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.55% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.3%

