In last trading session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw 5,760,329 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at -$0.22 or -11.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.32 Million. That closing price of TANH’s stock is at a discount of -122.56% from its 52-week high price of $3.65 and is indicating a premium of 50.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.83%, in the last five days TANH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $2.2098 price level, adding 25.79% to its value on the day. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -9.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.59% in past 5-day. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) showed a performance of -36.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 788.47 Million shares which calculate 254.35 days to cover the short interests.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -418.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Tantech Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TANH for having 393.75 Thousand shares of worth $980.44 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 95.86 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.7 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored