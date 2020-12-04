In last trading session, Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw 1,233,895 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.58 trading at -$0.39 or -4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $704.48 Million. That closing price of SFT’s stock is at a discount of -48.6% from its 52-week high price of $12.75 and is indicating a premium of 25.41% from its 52-week low price of $6.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.35%, in the last five days SFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $11.49- price level, adding 25.33% to its value on the day. Shift Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.56% in past 5-day. Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) showed a performance of -5.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +133.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.41% for stock’s current value.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.02 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored