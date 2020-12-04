In recent trading session, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) saw 1,729,208 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.79 trading at -$1.63 or -8.39% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.21 Billion. That current trading price of SA’s stock is at a discount of -22.88% from its 52-week high price of $21.86 and is indicating a premium of 70.49% from its 52-week low price of $5.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 405.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 326.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.39%, in the last five days SA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $19.83- price level, adding 9.93% to its value on the day. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.35% in past 5-day. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) showed a performance of -6.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.34 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 169.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $96. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +439.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.2% for stock’s current value.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 166 institutions for Seabridge Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SA for having 2.89 Million shares of worth $54.23 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.56 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2732860 shares of worth $52.63 Million or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.56 Million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.

