In recent trading session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw 12,115,471 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.19 or 17.62% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.49 Million. That current trading price of SFET’s stock is at a discount of -317.74% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 27.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 866.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 513.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.62%, in the last five days SFET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 7.96% to its value on the day. Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -59.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.36% in past 5-day. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) showed a performance of 35.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 125.08 Million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Safe-T Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at SFET for having 104.26 Thousand shares of worth $173.07 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 50.72 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.73 Thousand.

