In last trading session, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) saw 1,970,230 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.3 trading at $0.97 or 18.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $423.82 Million. That closing price of PRTH’s stock is at a discount of -25.87% from its 52-week high price of $7.93 and is indicating a premium of 78.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 212.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 95.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.29%, in the last five days PRTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $7.93-2 price level, adding 20.49% to its value on the day. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 157.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.59% in past 5-day. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) showed a performance of 130.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 170.43 Million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.98% for stock’s current value.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -72.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54 institutions for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Times Square Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRTH for having 2.19 Million shares of worth $6.91 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd, which was holding about 390.08 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.23 Million.

On the other hand, AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 402245 shares of worth $1.27 Million or 0.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 272.75 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $600.06 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.

