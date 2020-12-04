In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 17,686,715 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.85 trading at -$0.22 or -0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.91 Billion. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -20.34% from its 52-week high price of $28.7 and is indicating a premium of 89.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.91%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $27.78- price level, adding 14.15% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 654.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.83% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of 40.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72.55 Million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.3% for stock’s current value.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.3 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $94.5 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 448 institutions for Plug Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLUG for having 41.15 Million shares of worth $551.88 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.18 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $364.51 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11157876 shares of worth $149.63 Million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.36 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $98.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.

