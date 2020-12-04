For Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.98%, in the last five days OSTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $71.60- price level, adding 12.21% to its value on the day. Overstock.com, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 791.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.14% in past 5-day. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) showed a performance of 4.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.93 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $101.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +122.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 24.09% for stock’s current value.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Overstock.com, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +195.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -131.5% while that of industry is 9.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.9% in the current quarter and calculating 29.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 72.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $648.58 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $506.97 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $370.88 Million and $351.57 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.9% while estimating it to be 44.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 258 institutions for Overstock.com, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at OSTK for having 5.02 Million shares of worth $364.62 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.26 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.92 Million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2124299 shares of worth $185.88 Million or 4.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $82.79 Million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.

