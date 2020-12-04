In recent trading session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw 5,170,077 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.69 trading at -$8.81 or -9.84% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.22 Billion. That current trading price of OLLI’s stock is at a discount of -39.52% from its 52-week high price of $112.58 and is indicating a premium of 64.27% from its 52-week low price of $28.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 897.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 760.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.91 in the current quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.84%, in the last five days OLLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $91.83- price level, adding 11.18% to its value on the day. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.86% in past 5-day. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) showed a performance of -6.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.97 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $128. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.25% for stock’s current value.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.59% while that of industry is 17.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23% in the current quarter and calculating 32.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $509.71 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $426.77 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021. Company posted $422.43 Million and $322.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.7% while estimating it to be 32.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.65%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 125.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 479 institutions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at OLLI for having 6.25 Million shares of worth $545.8 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.78 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $417.72 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4783672 shares of worth $417.85 Million or 7.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.9 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $165.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.9% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored