In recent trading session, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw 1,143,644 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.48 trading at $1.19 or 2.41% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $28.68 Billion. That current trading price of NTR’s stock is at a discount of -0.42% from its 52-week high price of $50.69 and is indicating a premium of 52.75% from its 52-week low price of $23.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.41%, in the last five days NTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $50.66- price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Nutrien Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 5.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.41% in past 5-day. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) showed a performance of 31.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.02 Million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.64 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.76% for stock’s current value.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.99 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.77 Billion in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.65%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.26%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 759 institutions for Nutrien Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at NTR for having 36.09 Million shares of worth $1.42 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 23.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $905.14 Million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11278104 shares of worth $367.55 Million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.94 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $429.18 Million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored