For Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.28 in the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $186.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $223. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +72.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.93% for stock’s current value.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novavax, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +178.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -13.3% in the current quarter and calculating 624.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2968.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $376.74 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $763.91 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $8.82 Million and $3.38 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4173.4% while estimating it to be 22521% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 396 institutions for Novavax, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 5.43 Million shares of worth $588.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.3 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $465.55 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1719683 shares of worth $186.33 Million or 2.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $154.97 Million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.

