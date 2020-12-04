In last trading session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw 1,483,147 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.16 trading at -$0.43 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.18 Billion. That closing price of NIU’s stock is at a discount of -28.4% from its 52-week high price of $37.44 and is indicating a premium of 79.15% from its 52-week low price of $6.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Niu Technologies (NIU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.45%, in the last five days NIU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $32.71- price level, adding 10.85% to its value on the day. Niu Technologies’s shares saw a change of 241.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.94% in past 5-day. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) showed a performance of 0.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 927.86 Million shares which calculate 518.36 days to cover the short interests.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Niu Technologies is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +147.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.5% while that of industry is -4.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -38.5% in the current quarter and calculating 250% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $90.66 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.91 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $75.9 Million and $33.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.4% while estimating it to be 137.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 147.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.86%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for Niu Technologies that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NIU for having 3.54 Million shares of worth $67.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 2.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.14 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and EntrepreneurShares Ser Tr-ERShares U.S. Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 258976 shares of worth $4.97 Million or 0.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 148.8 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.86 Million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.

