In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 21,101,611 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.98 trading at $0.66 or 3.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.29 Billion. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -395.21% from its 52-week high price of $93.99 and is indicating a premium of 45.89% from its 52-week low price of $10.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nikola Corporation (NKLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.6%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $31.45- price level, adding 39.65% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of 83.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.24% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of 0.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.22 Million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +147.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.97% for stock’s current value.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.59%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 253 institutions for Nikola Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 12.38 Million shares of worth $253.62 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.04 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.26 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4257675 shares of worth $87.2 Million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.54 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $72.51 Million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.

