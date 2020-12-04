In last trading session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw 2,029,496 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.11 trading at $1.2 or 5.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.45 Billion. That closing price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -11.04% from its 52-week high price of $24.55 and is indicating a premium of 32.16% from its 52-week low price of $15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MP Materials Corp. (MP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.83 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.46% for stock’s current value.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

