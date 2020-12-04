In last trading session, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw 7,093,934 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.71 trading at $0.73 or 14.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64 Billion. That closing price of MFGP’s stock is at a discount of -158.67% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 51.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Micro Focus International plc (MFGP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.66%, in the last five days MFGP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $6.50-1 price level, adding 12.15% to its value on the day. Micro Focus International plc’s shares saw a change of -59.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.46% in past 5-day. Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) showed a performance of 101.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 Million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.88. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +230.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.59% for stock’s current value.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MFGP Dividends

Micro Focus International plc is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 25.75%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.17 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 255 institutions for Micro Focus International plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at MFGP for having 34.74 Million shares of worth $111.87 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 2.11 Million shares on December 30, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.65 Million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 22761228 shares of worth $73.29 Million or 6.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.45 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.12 Million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.

