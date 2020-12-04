In last trading session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw 5,634,847 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.9 trading at $0.05 or 2.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.18 Million. That closing price of MDGS’s stock is at a discount of -171.05% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 56.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.7%, in the last five days MDGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $3.1 price level, adding 38.71% to its value on the day. Medigus Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 9.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.91% in past 5-day. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) showed a performance of -16.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 218.06 Million shares which calculate 39.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8247.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $158.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $158.61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8247.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8247.89% for stock’s current value.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Medigus Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDGS for having 189.07 Thousand shares of worth $260.92 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 50.61 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.84 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored