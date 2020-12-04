In last trading session, Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) saw 1,075,639 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at -$0.08 or -4.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $453.26 Million. That closing price of MTL’s stock is at a discount of -113.04% from its 52-week high price of $3.43 and is indicating a premium of 20.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 664.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mechel PAO (MTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.73%, in the last five days MTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $2.57 price level, adding 37.35% to its value on the day. Mechel PAO’s shares saw a change of -21.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.62% in past 5-day. Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) showed a performance of 13.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.22 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +52.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.17% for stock’s current value.

Mechel PAO (MTL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for Mechel PAO that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MTL for having 1.89 Million shares of worth $2.86 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.61 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 930005 shares of worth $1.4 Million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 692.14 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.18 Million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored