In last trading session, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw 4,769,365 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.8 trading at $0.01 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.24 Million. That closing price of LMFA’s stock is at a discount of -511.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days LMFA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. LM Funding America, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.02% in past 5-day. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) showed a performance of 34.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.22 Million shares which calculate 14.8 days to cover the short interests.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for LM Funding America, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at LMFA for having 267.08 Thousand shares of worth $175.47 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 147.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.78 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30394 shares of worth $19.97 Thousand or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.34 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.7 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

