In recent trading session, Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw 3,335,334 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.59 trading at $0.71 or 14.52% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $34.55 Million. That current trading price of KBNT’s stock is at a discount of -27.73% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 62.43% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 407.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kubient, Inc. (KBNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 78.89% for stock’s current value.

Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Kubient, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the top institutional holder at KBNT for having 27.64 Thousand shares of worth $61.63 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 19.55 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.59 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored