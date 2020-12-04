In last trading session, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw 1,824,745 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.1 trading at $0.79 or 23.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $178.82 Million. That closing price of JFIN’s stock is at a discount of -631.71% from its 52-week high price of $30 and is indicating a premium of 60.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 463.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.87%, in the last five days JFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $4.35-5 price level, adding 5.75% to its value on the day. Jiayin Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.24% in past 5-day. Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) showed a performance of 50.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 208.26 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jiayin Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +82.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.81% while that of industry is 8.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 54.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -40.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.37 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $49.38 Million and $44.97 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18.2% while estimating it to be 1.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Jiayin Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at JFIN for having 71.1 Thousand shares of worth $236.76 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 55.48 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $184.75 Thousand.

