In recent trading session, Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw 19,696,228 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.79 trading at $0.28 or 0.66% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $24.64 Billion. That current trading price of WORK’s stock is at a discount of -3.18% from its 52-week high price of $44.15 and is indicating a premium of 64.71% from its 52-week low price of $15.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 72.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 20 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days WORK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $44.15- price level, adding 3.01% to its value on the day. Slack Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.29% in past 5-day. Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) showed a performance of 63.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.53 Million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.16 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.9% for stock’s current value.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $239.36 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260.46 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021. Company posted $181.9 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -268.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 678 institutions for Slack Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WORK for having 65.86 Million shares of worth $1.77 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 62Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 Billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14799133 shares of worth $397.5 Million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.53 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $309.8 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.

