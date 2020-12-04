In recent trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw 7,841,530 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.04 or 7.74% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $34.46 Million. That current trading price of SHIP’s stock is at a discount of -1656.86% from its 52-week high price of $8.96 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.74%, in the last five days SHIP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $0.5134 price level, adding 3.8% to its value on the day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -94.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.33% in past 5-day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) showed a performance of 17.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.73 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1076.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1076.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1076.47% for stock’s current value.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.87 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $27.77 Million and $13.34 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -24.8% while estimating it to be 15.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SHIP for having 5.35 Million shares of worth $2.44 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETRADE Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 51.05 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.31 Thousand.

