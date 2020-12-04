In last trading session, Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) saw 1,135,731 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.01 or 1.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.81 Million. That closing price of MSN’s stock is at a discount of -43.62% from its 52-week high price of $1.35 and is indicating a premium of 32.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 594.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.2%, in the last five days MSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 16.71% to its value on the day. Emerson Radio Corp.’s shares saw a change of 14.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.2% in past 5-day. Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) showed a performance of 17.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.43 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 431.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +431.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 431.91% for stock’s current value.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Emerson Radio Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MSN for having 939.67 Thousand shares of worth $638.88 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 172.1 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.01 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 162100 shares of worth $110.21 Thousand or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.47 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.

