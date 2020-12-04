In last trading session, Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) saw 1,014,285 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.21 or 22.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.74 Million. That closing price of CSU’s stock is at a discount of -245.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 59.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 408.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 225.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.59%, in the last five days CSU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Capital Senior Living Corporation’s shares saw a change of -63.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.44% in past 5-day. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) showed a performance of 96.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 551.99 Million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -55.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -55.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.36% for stock’s current value.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.93 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.06 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $108.69 Million and $107.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.4% while estimating it to be -2.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.3%

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Capital Senior Living Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CSU for having 4.54 Million shares of worth $2.85 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cove Street Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.33 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 709501 shares of worth $445.71 Thousand or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 498.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $312.94 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.

