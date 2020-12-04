In recent trading session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw 1,412,088 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.89 trading at $0.53 or 2.89% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.34 Billion. That current trading price of BLDP’s stock is at a discount of -14.88% from its 52-week high price of $21.7 and is indicating a premium of 70.88% from its 52-week low price of $5.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.89%, in the last five days BLDP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $21.23- price level, adding 10.46% to its value on the day. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 164.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.36% in past 5-day. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) showed a performance of 20.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.92 Million shares which calculate 4.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.3% for stock’s current value.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.37 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $41.88 Million and $24Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -27.5% while estimating it to be 21.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.03%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 276 institutions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at BLDP for having 9.88 Million shares of worth $149.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.55 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.77 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1264880 shares of worth $19.1 Million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.62 Million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.

