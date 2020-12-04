In last trading session, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw 2,435,121 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -4.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.72 trading at $0.93 or 19.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.96 Million. That closing price of AHPI’s stock is at a discount of -686.71% from its 52-week high price of $45 and is indicating a premium of 83.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 487.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 358.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.42%, in the last five days AHPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $5.90-3 price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 370.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.64% in past 5-day. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) showed a performance of 21.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.45 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 214.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +214.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 214.69% for stock’s current value.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AHPI for having 198.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.09 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 49.52 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $273.33 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Extended Equity Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 48445 shares of worth $267.42 Thousand or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $110.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.

