In recent trading session, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw 24,237,322 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at $0.16 or 19.16% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.57 Million. That current trading price of ICON’s stock is at a discount of -84.62% from its 52-week high price of $1.92 and is indicating a premium of 50.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 820.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 844.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.16%, in the last five days ICON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 19.85% to its value on the day. Iconix Brand Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.12% in past 5-day. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) showed a performance of 74.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 149Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 284.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 284.62% for stock’s current value.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.28 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.46 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at ICON for having 614.53 Thousand shares of worth $438.16 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 538.09 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $383.66 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 105013 shares of worth $74.87 Thousand or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.

