In recent trading session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw 1,979,460 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.66 trading at -$0.73 or -3.79% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.43 Billion. That current trading price of HUYA’s stock is at a discount of -64.09% from its 52-week high price of $30.62 and is indicating a premium of 36.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HUYA Inc. (HUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.79%, in the last five days HUYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $21.50- price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. HUYA Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.62% in past 5-day. HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) showed a performance of -17.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.83 Million shares which calculate 9.43 days to cover the short interests.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HUYA Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.39% while that of industry is -21.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.4% in the current quarter and calculating 37.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $469.53 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $464.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $352.58 Million and $344.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.2% while estimating it to be 34.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 113.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.07%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 281 institutions for HUYA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at HUYA for having 8.19 Million shares of worth $196.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 47.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 7.98 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 46.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $191.11 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5604327 shares of worth $134.22 Million or 32.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.55 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $108.97 Million in the company or a holder of 26.38% of company’s stock.

